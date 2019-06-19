Antara Kashyap June 19 2019, 4.11 pm June 19 2019, 4.11 pm

It sounds like we can stop hoping for Brangelina to miraculously get back together. If reports are to be believed then Angelina Jolie is dating one of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood, none other than Keanu Reeves. Reeves who in the last couple of months have worked on some major projects like John Wick: Parabellum, Always Be My Maybe and Toy Story 4 is reportedly dating Angelina Jolie. This is the first time there are reports about Jolie's love life after she split with husband Brad Pitt three years ago.

After her split with Pitt, who were together for ten years after they met on the sets of Mr and Mrs Smith in 2004, Jolie moved to the Los Feliz neighbourhood in Los Angeles, where one of her neighbours is Keanu's mother Felicia. According to a Star Magazine report, a quote said that Keanu and Angelina met at his mother Patricia's. “Keanu’s really close to his mom and visits her all the time," the source told the magazine. The source also added, “That’s how he came to meet Ange (Angelina). They found they have a lot in common, and the attraction was definitely there.”

They were also reported saying that Keanu has met and gets along very well with Angelina's six children- Shiloh, Maddox, Knox, Zahara, Pax, and Vivienne. Keanu's mother Patricia also approves of the relationship as she wants her 54-year-old son to settle down.

However, Reeves representatives have made it clear that there is no truth in the rumours. The representative has claimed that they sent a denial of the story to Star Magazine before they published the story. According to them, Keanu is too invested in his career as it has taken a very giant leap with the project he is a part of.

Keanu Reeves upcoming animated film Toy Story 4 will release on June 21, 2019.