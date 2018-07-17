Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry upset with the former’s father?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tied the knot this year in May. The former is a well-known television actress especially known for her role in the TV series Suits. A few months before getting married to Prince Harry, Meghan had left the TV series and now she has devoted herself in Royal Duties. Well, a few days ago, a fan had quoted that Meghan told her that she misses Suits and recently her father in an interview stated that his daughter right now is terrified.

But looks like the Royals are upset with the statement given by Meghan’s father. A royal source told ET that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "haven't had any contact" with him lately. "[They] are frustrated he keeps speaking to the tabloids and taking payment for interviews," the source added.

While talking to The Sun, Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle had stated, "My thing about my daughter right now is that I think she is terrified. I see it in her eyes, I see it in her face and I see it in her smile.”

"I've seen her smile for years. I know her smile. I don't like the one I'm seeing now. This one isn't even a stage smile - this is a pained smile. She's [Meghan] under too much pressure," Thomas added.