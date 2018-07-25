Are you Sirius? Gary Oldman joins the cast of The Woman in The Window

Gary Oldman is all set to make our nerves chill as he has joined the cast of The Woman in The Window, the movie adaptation of one of the most lapped up thrillers of the year. The legendary star who played Sirius Black in the Harry Potter franchise is already on a high with him sweeping all the awards for his performance as Sir Winston Churchill in the WWII drama Darkest Hour.

If we take our best guess, we think he will be playing the role of Mr. Russell a part of the family, the protagonist Anna Fox is obsessed with. Knowing Oldman's calibre we wouldn't be surprised if he churns out a delish performance with this one. Russell Sr.'s is a character layered with dilemma and mystery and Gary will surely do justice to it.

The Woman in The Window is the debut work of AJ Finn, and has even been touted as the next Gone Girl, the book which set the readers reeling with its crisp plotline. Even the cinematic version of Gone Girl was a stunner. Now that Finn's debut novel has passed the litmus test and is a raging bestseller already, it will have to be seen if the movie lives up to the expectations.