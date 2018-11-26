Ariana Grande accused of 'milking' Mac Miller, hits back with full power

Singer Ariana Grande’s former companion Mac Miller breathed his last in September due to a suspected drug overdose. Following which, Grande has been constantly posting tributes to the late rapper on social media. The No Tears Left To Cry singer recently marked her first Thanksgiving since Miller’s death and shared a throwback picture of her and the deceased holidaying together. But what followed next is rather shocking!

The singer took to social media on Thursday and shared a picture which sees her striking a pose besides Miller who is fast asleep. "You a v(ery) missed," she captioned the picture. Soon, Grande was showered with nasty comments by the netizens. One of them accused her of ‘milking’ Miller’s death.

Livid Grande didn’t let the trolls slip. Disgusted with the kind of responses she got to her mourning, she put up a series of tweets urging people to ‘be more compassionate and gentle’ with one another. She also said that she is scared at ‘the way some people think’ and doesn’t like this world a lot of time.

i pray you never have to deal with anything like this ever and i’m sending you peace and love. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 25, 2018

some of the shit i read on here makes me sick to my stomach. it scares me the way some people think and i don’t like this world a lot of the time. if only we could be more compassionate and gentle with one another. that’d be sick. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 25, 2018

everything i feel is valid and safe. everything i do is genuine and honest. there is no right or wrong during this period. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 25, 2018

A lot of fans also rushed to the singer’s defense and poured in love and positivity in their tweets.

Ariana and Miller dated for two-and-a-half years and called it quits in the spring of 2018.