Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have a piggy in their lives

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are open to trying new things. With the couple getting engaged some time back, they’re now taking things forward. While most people would start their wedding preparations, this couple began sharing pics of a pig. Yes, you read that right. It’s not a pup, or a cat but a little pig.

Ariana shared two videos and also a pic of the piggy, snuggled up in a towel. One of the videos showed the pig nestled on Ariana’s shoulders. Finally, it found itself perched on Pete’s stomach. While media outlets can’t confirm if the pig is owned by the couple, we can’t help but notice how cute it is.

Being out of the box is not new for Ariana and Pete. The couple is known to make out at the drop of a hat, and are so mushy-mushy on social media that Seth Rogen had to intervene. Then there’s Ariana’s sick sense of humour, letting the world know what it didn’t need to know - the size of Pete’s…well, you know! P.S. – She says it’s a tenner. Of course, she deleted the last tweet, but not before it was screenshotted by fans.

Speaking to E! News, an insider cleared out any doubts about Ariana and Pete’s compatibility. “Ari and Pete are obsessed with each other and are totally in love," they said. With the engagement, the making out, and the new pig, we’re sure about that.