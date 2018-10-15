Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson part ways!

Pop star Ariana Grande who was slated to get engaged to her partner of five months comedian, Pete Davidson, has reportedly called off their engagement later this weekend. The two of them had started dating in May this year and ended their relationship on a mutual basis stating that it wasn’t the ‘right’ time for them, and they will always be there for each other in future.

The couple had made their engagement official by confirming it in the month of June post their relationship of some weeks, with Ariana showing off her massive pear-shaped ring worth a whopping $100,000.

It is being said that the couple felt, it is way too soon to get engaged and there’s no such possibility of patching—up in future, as of now. They also seemed to have a lot of PDA on social media but presently, the account of Pete Davidson is no longer active, adding more confirmation to the reports.

One more reason behind this might be Ariana’s low behaviour because of the sudden death of her ex-boyfriend Miller and also the amount of stress, the singer has suffered post the horrendous bombing at her Manchester concert in 2017.