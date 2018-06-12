Ariana Grande announces her upcoming collaboration with Nicki Minaj. Details inside

Post confirming the release date of The Light Is Coming, duo Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj are now up for their next collaboration. Grande posted an image on Twitter on Monday alongside rapper friend Minaj with a caption that reveals the duo’s upcoming duet.

The venture has got fans excited with a ton of them swapping Twitter with their approval of the deal.

Get On Your Knees - ft. Ariana

Bang Bang - Ariana & Nicki

Side to Side - ft. Nicki

The Light Is Coming - ft. Nicki

Bed - ft. Ariana



we love in iconic duo @NICKIMINAJ @ArianaGrande — alfie (@alfiemeader) June 11, 2018

Grande confirmed the news by announcing that their new song Bed will be released on Thursday. The collaboration will precede the June 20 release of The Light is Coming, which Grande revealed us on Twitter on June 10.

The Light Is Coming teaser clip was unveiled in May and Grande performed the song live for the first time at Wango Tango a couple of days back. Its official release will mark her second single of her album Sweetener, following No Tears Left to Cry. The singer uploaded a short clip on her Instagram account of her lip-syncing Minaj’s verse on The Light Is Coming and since then, fans have been have been eagerly waiting for duet. It’s indeed a pleasant surprise for fans who weren’t expecting Bed but were instead looking forward to the 20th for The Light Is Coming.