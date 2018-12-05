Ariana Grande breaks records as Thank U, Next soars among viewers

Ariana Grande is the darling of the news right now. She recently launched her new music video titled Thank U, Next – a song on a breakup. The latest stats show that Ariana currently holds the record for the biggest music video debut in the history of YouTube. According to reports, Thank U, Next has officially broken the record for the most views on a YouTube video in a span of 24 hours, garnering 55.4 million views in the first 24 hours. The video broke the previous record held by BTS, who had 45 million views in 24 hours. As of now, the latest achievement for Grande’s video is that it managed to get over 100 million views in four days since its release.

The Hollywood Reporter mentioned that at its peak, Thank U, Next was being streamed by as many as 829,000 viewers at the same time. Ariana shared her thanks to her fans and video director Hannah Lux Davis through a tweet. She even joked with her co-star from the video, Matt Bennett that over a 100 million people saw them “brush our teeth this week."

p.s. we set a new @vevo record. that's wild. i love u. thank u. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 1, 2018

Ariana had a troubling time after the Manchester bomb blast in 2017. She was at a concert when it happened and later described it as “the absolute worst of humanity.” The singer was in shock for some time before she managed to open up about it and get back to her work. Kudos to Ariana to get over something like that and return to her work.