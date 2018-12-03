image
Monday, December 3rd 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Ariana Grande covers up Pete Davidson, pays tribute to her ex

Hollywood

Ariana Grande covers up Pete Davidson, pays tribute to her ex

Debanu DasDebanu Das   December 03 2018, 9.28 am
back
Ariana GrandeEntertainmenthollywoodMac MillerPete Davidson
nextPriyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding: A Sangeet ceremony that was no less than a glittery award night
ALSO READ

Ariana Grande accused of 'milking' Mac Miller, hits back with full power

Piers Morgan’s spat with Ariana Grande upsets his son Spencer Morgan

Ariana Grande opts for retail therapy after her breakup with Pete Davidson