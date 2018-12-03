Ariana Grande covers up Pete Davidson, pays tribute to her ex

Tattoos can be fun, but as it often happens, things don’t work out with bae and now that ink on your skin feels like an eyesore. Deepkia Padukone covered up her ‘RK’ tattoo before her marriage to Ranveer Singh, and now Ariana Grande is covering up all her Pete Davidson tats. The former couple had several matching tattoos that they either inked together or got it for the other person.

Ariana has been covering her tattoos of Pete for a while now. The latest on the list not only removed Pete from her body but was also a shoutout to Mac Miller – her ex who passed away earlier this year. A fan account on Instagram posted a behind-the-scenes video during the shoot of AG’s Thank U, Next track.

Ariana was wearing a pink dress and the camera was focused on her left foot. The singer called over her friends to show the new tattoo, which used to read 8418. Instead of the numbers, it now reads ‘Myron,’ a tribute to Mac Miller’s dog. The number 8418 is the number assigned to Pete’s dad, a firefighter who died during the 9/11 attacks.

Ariana and Pete got engaged pretty quickly after they got together. But that didn’t last long as Ariana called off the relationship. Days after their breakup, Grande was seen covering up her ‘Pete’ tattoos.