Ariana Grande gets defensive as fans question manager over her and Justin Bieber’s respective engagements

Some of Hollywood’s biggest names in the entertainment got engaged recently and sent their fans into a tizzy. We’re talking about you Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber! While Bieber is back with his ex, Hailey Baldwin, Ariana is with Pete Davidson. But there are a few do not seem to be quite pleased with their favourite stars decisions. A lot of fans pulled a troll on this sudden ‘engagement’ of two stars, obviously irking Ariana in the process. She lashed out at a fan and defended herself and Bieber.

ɹǝuǝʇǝǝʍs 💭 preorder arianagrande.lnk.to/sweetener A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jun 24, 2018 at 11:59am PDT

okay okay 🙈 be nice to that man. he’s wonderful. and very human. always puts his artists’ health and happiness first. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 8, 2018

it was just a stan twitter joke, we stan and love scooter — 💧💡 (@ahoe_) July 8, 2018

According to People, a fan wondered if the engagements of Grande and Bieber were a coincidence or set-up by Scooter Braun. Braun reportedly manages both Beiber as well as Grande. When the No Tears Left to Cry star saw it, she gave the fan a mouthful.

Grande defended herself as well as Justin and Baldwin, saying that they are all humans who ‘love and have lives’. She also added that Scooter ‘is a wonderful human being who cares first n foremost [about] our health and happiness?”

spendin days on set with my faves! A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Jun 20, 2018 at 3:19pm PDT

Another one of her fans pointed out that the tweet was actually a joke, to which she replied by defending Scooter again.

What Adriana said about relationships is actually true. Celebrities are people too, and while it might be hard to digest that one’s favourite star is engaged, one must realise that it is a personal choice.