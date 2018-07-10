Ariana Grande gets defensive as fans question manager over her and Justin Bieber’s respective engagements

Some of Hollywood’s biggest names in the entertainment got engaged recently and sent their fans into a tizzy. We’re talking about you Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber! While Bieber is back with his ex, Hailey Baldwin, Ariana is with Pete Davidson. But there are a few do not seem to be quite pleased with their favourite stars decisions. A lot of fans pulled a troll on this sudden ‘engagement’ of two stars, obviously irking Ariana in the process. She lashed out at a fan and defended herself and Bieber.
okay okay 🙈 be nice to that man. he’s wonderful. and very human. always puts his artists’ health and happiness first.— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 8, 2018
it was just a stan twitter joke, we stan and love scooter— 💧💡 (@ahoe_) July 8, 2018
According to People, a fan wondered if the engagements of Grande and Bieber were a coincidence or set-up by Scooter Braun. Braun reportedly manages both Beiber as well as Grande. When the No Tears Left to Cry star saw it, she gave the fan a mouthful.
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
Grande defended herself as well as Justin and Baldwin, saying that they are all humans who ‘love and have lives’. She also added that Scooter ‘is a wonderful human being who cares first n foremost [about] our health and happiness?”
Another one of her fans pointed out that the tweet was actually a joke, to which she replied by defending Scooter again.
What Adriana said about relationships is actually true. Celebrities are people too, and while it might be hard to digest that one’s favourite star is engaged, one must realise that it is a personal choice.