Ariana Grande gives a tearful tribute to Aretha Franklin on Jimmy Fallon's show

She was called the Queen of Soul and rightly so. Aretha Franklin left the world mourning as she passed away on Thursday, at the age of 76. She was surrounded by her loved ones when she breathed her last in her Detroit home. Singer Ariana Grande, who was one of the million fans of Franklin, gave a beautiful rendition of the late singer's song (You Make Me Feel Like) a Natural Woman, during Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show. Grande had her eyes closed the whole time she sang the song, and was teary-eyed while singing.

Upon the veteran’s death, Ariana even shared a picture of hers with Aretha, expressing her feeling in a plethora of hearts.

Grande was at The Tonight Show to promote her upcoming album Sweetener, which releases on Friday. She even opened up on her memories with the late singer. "I met her a few times. We sang at the White House and she was so sweet and she was like so cute and I was like, ‘How are you a real person?’ It’s an honor to have met her,” Grande said. “She called me one time, it was one time only, and she goes, ‘Hi, its Aretha.’ I’m like, ‘Franklin?'" she said.

Not only Ariana, but host Jimmy Fallon too recounted the time when Aretha had made an appearance on his show. He said how she wanted the air conditioners to be switched off so her voice could be plumper. "She was so funny and so charming, and nice to everyone on staff, top to bottom… I just love her so much," he added.

With the demise of Franklin, the industry has suffered a great loss. May the Queen's soul rest in peace.