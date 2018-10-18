Ariana Grande is Better Off without Pete Davidson tattoo

Heartbreaks are never easy. It is hard to let go of a certain someone but eventually, life moves on. Ariana Grande is in this phase. She recently called off her engagement with Pete Davidson and two are collecting the broken pieces of their hearts and trying to get life back to normal. At Wicked’s 15th-anniversary TV special, Ariana made her first public appearance after the breakup and enthralled fans with her performance. But it was here that people noticed a change. Her big-fat engagement ring was missing and she even covered her tattoo of love.

Ariana had a very special tattoo on her finger that read ‘Pete’ which she covered it with a band-aid. In a video shared by her make-up artist, Mario Dedivanovic, we see a band-aid wrapped over the tattoo.

View this post on Instagram I meannn 💚💚💚 @arianagrande @luxurylaw @thejoshliu #MakeupByMario A post shared by MAKEUP BY MARIO (@makeupbymario) on Oct 16, 2018 at 3:46pm PDT

Well, such things are hard to hide. We wonder if she will seek a permanent solution to get rid of this tattoo or not.

Meanwhile, we have learnt that Pete Davidson is doing ‘just fine’ after the split. A source informed E! News, “He has a strong support system of family and friends around him that are keeping him laughing.”

The two were in love and damn, we have ‘no tears left to cry’.