Ariana Grande makes her first public appearance sans the engagement ring

After her split with longtime love Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande had been keeping a little low. She hadn’t been so active on social media while she was nowhere to be seen. But on Tuesday, she made her first ever appearance after the split. Yep, you heard that right! Grande posted a few photos of herself on Instagram from NBC’s A Very Wicked Halloween, organized to celebrate the iconic show's 15th anniversary.

One may expect her to be all sad and moody after the split, but she was a complete boss lady at the event. Flaunting her A makeup game, we also see the songstress wearing a green lip colour and heavy eye makeup. Not just that, the addition of a pretty delicate neckpiece added the oomph factor to her getup.

But wait… here’s something we spotted apart from the lady being the style diva! The singer’s makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, who is also Kim Kardashian’s go-to beauty stylist, shared a clip of her performance on Instagram, which clearly showcased Grande’s bare finger. The million dollar engagement ring gifted by Pete has bid adieu to Ariana and we feel so sad! That stud on her finger was so beautiful.

View this post on Instagram I meannn 💚💚💚 @arianagrande @luxurylaw @thejoshliu #MakeupByMario A post shared by MAKEUP BY MARIO (@makeupbymario) on Oct 16, 2018 at 3:46pm PDT

The recent update on the Pete and Ariana split (other than this Instagram) states that Ariana has returned the $100,000 ring to Pete. As per TMZ, "He bought it in contemplation of marriage, and she was quick to fork it over."

