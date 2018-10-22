Ariana Grande opts for retail therapy after her breakup with Pete Davidson

Looks like after Ariana Grande’s breakup with beau Pete Davidson, the singer is seeking for a fresh new wardrobe. Yes, we aren’t joking here.

It so happened that on Sunday, the No Tears Left To Cry singer was spotted going for a retail therapy with some of her pals in the New York City. Ariana looked alluring on the street wearing a warm white parka, grey pants and sexy looking pristine white Christian Louboutin heeled boots. And oh-boy her high ponytail added the right amount of drama to her overall look.

View this post on Instagram My baby👼🏻♡ A post shared by ♡ ᴀʀɪᴀɴᴀᴛᴏʀ ғᴏʀᴇᴠᴇʀ ♡ (@ariana.grandeem) on Oct 21, 2018 at 11:16pm PDT

Grande also displayed to her fans that it was her love for the brand, Chanel where she shopped till she dropped (at least that’s what we derive from the bags). Also, while on a shopping spree, she posted many Instagram posts and in one, she wrote ‘Protect your peace, get rid of toxicity, cleanse your space, cultivate love.’ We wonder, if she was calling pot shots on ex Pete Davidson.

For the uninitiated, Ariana and her ex who also was her fiancé parted ways and called off their engagement last week after being together for few months.

Well, what can be better than shopping to get past your breakup?