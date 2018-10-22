image
Monday, October 22nd 2018
English
Ariana Grande opts for retail therapy after her breakup with Pete Davidson

Hollywood

Ariana Grande opts for retail therapy after her breakup with Pete Davidson

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   October 22 2018, 11.57 am
back
Ariana GrandeEntertainmenthollywoodInstagramPete DavidsonSinger. Shopping
nextDude, Where's My Car? Director Danny Leiner no more
ALSO READ

Ariana Grande is Better Off without Pete Davidson tattoo

Ariana Grande makes her first public appearance sans the engagement ring

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson part ways!