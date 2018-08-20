Ariana Grande says no to pants!

Rushabh Dhruv April 09 2019, 4.46 pm April 09 2019, 4.46 pm

Ariana Grande needs no introduction. The babe has over 125 million followers on Instagram and that’s enough to echo what a big star the singer is. While the pop sensation has given many back-to-back hits, but when it comes to her fashion sense, she does not really experiment much and is happy playing it safe with her causal wardrobe.

And looks like the diva was in a mood to get some air (pun intended), when she stepped out with Pete Davidson (who looked handsome AF) for MTV Video Music Awards rehearsals. What we are trying to say here is that Ariana looked hot as hell as the lady opted for an oversized black hoodie which she paired it with a tank top beneath. But the most interesting part of Ariana’s look was; there were no pants. Yep! Ari went pant-less with a pair of glossy yellow thigh high boots. Woah!

To complete her look, Ariana let her hair loose with a middle parting, her thin and appealing cat-bold eyeliner and lastly the Louis Vuitton sling bag, added the much needed oomph to her outfit. But wait, this is not the first time Ari has gone pant-less as she has donned a similar look in the past. Umm…Ariana really needs to come out of her signature look zone.

So tell us in the comment below, will you dare it and go pant-less like Ariana did?

(Image credit: Splash)