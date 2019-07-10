Mirror July 10 2019, 6.14 pm July 10 2019, 6.14 pm

Ariana Grande has revealed she turned to alcohol after Mac Miller's death. The Thank U, Next singer has had an incredibly difficult few years after the Manchester terror attack, the death of her rapper ex Malcolm McCormick and her split from fiancee Pete Davidson. And speaking to Vogue as August's cover star, the pop favourite candidly revealed that her grief was 'all-consuming' after her former beau of two years tragically overdosed.

Looking back on recording her most recent album amid all the heartache and drama, Ariana said, "If I’m completely honest, I don’t remember those months of my life. I was (a) so drunk and (b) so sad. I don’t really remember how it started or how it finished, or how all of a sudden there were 10 songs on the board." The Side to Side singer added, "I think that this is the first album and also the first year of my life where I’m realizing that I can no longer put off spending time with myself, just as me. Thank U, Next was this moment of self-realization. It was this scary moment of ‘Wow, you have to face all this stuff now. No more distractions. You have to heal all this s**t.’”

This isn't the first time Ariana has spoken out on her emotional battles. The singer regularly uses social media as an outlet to fans. After she split from Pete Davidson, she tweeted, “Remember when I was like hey I have no tears left to cry and the universe was like HAAAAAAAAA b**ch u thought. Meanwhile, following on from the horrific Manchester bombing at her concert which left 23 people dead, she wrote, “Broken. from the bottom of my heart. I am so so sorry. I don’t have words.” Ariana is pictured on the cover of Vogue in a stunning black Dior dress alongside her pet Beagle-Chihuahua, Toulouse. She also stuns in several other sultry shots inside the magazine, as she poses in her recording studio and with her mother and grandmother.

