Ariana Grande’s Carpool Karaoke off to a wild start with an on-set injury!

First published: August 08, 2018 08:12 PM IST | Updated: August 08, 2018 10:19 PM IST | Author: Darshana Devi

Pop star Ariana Grande dropped a grenade-esque hint that she would be featuring on James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke, and the fans have got no chill, since that. However, much to the disappointment of the Arianators, the pop star recently injured her hand while shooting for same. Taking to her social media on Tuesday night, she shared her bandaged hand and even poked fun at the wound, calling herself an idiot.

"Well Mr. Corden, today is off to a wild start," said the No Tears Left to Cry singer in one of her Instagram stories.

While we have no clue yet as to what caused Ariana to trip and get this kind of an injury, but seems like she had a lot of fun as she participated in the Carpool Karaoke.

On the other hand, Corden too expressed his excitement for the collaboration.

Corden on Monday shared images of the lyrics of Grande’s lyrics new hit single from her upcoming album Sweetener. His caption, which read ‘Learning these’, immediately caught the attention of Grande.

Grande is returning to Carpool Karaoke, having previously appeared on The Late Late Show in August, 2017. While the date of Carpool Karaoke on The Late Late Show hasn’t been confirmed yet, it’s expected to air this month (August).

 

tags: #Ariana Grande #Carpool Karaoke #Entertainment #hollywood #James Corden #Sweetener #The Late Late Show

