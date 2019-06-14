In Com Staff June 14 2019, 5.04 pm June 14 2019, 5.04 pm

Ariana Grande has worried her family after she 'broke down on stage' while singing a tribute to late rapper Mac Miller. It has been nine months since Miller tragically died at the age of 26, from a fatal drug overdose. He was romantically involved with Ariana, though they had split up by the time he died, it still hits the 25-year-old singer hard. And, once again, she shed a tear for him during a performance in Pittsburgh, which happens to be Mac's hometown.

Ariana paid tribute to Mac in the lyrics of her hit single Thank U, Next and she plays a medley of his music before her live shows. On Wednesday night it was the first time that Ariana had sang the song in Pittsburgh and the enormity of this personal moment wasn't lost on the singer. During the performance, her emotions got the better of her and Ariana fell silent as she found herself unable to sing the line "wish I could say, 'Thank you' to Malcolm" (which was Mac Miller's real first name). As she choked back tears, the crowd looked to lift Ariana and cheered encouragement to the singer, as her backing singers continued with the main vocal duties.

It was a difficult night for Ariana as she got emotional during the opening number, Raindrops (An Angel Cried). The grieving singer requested that an empty seat was reserved for Mac in one of the nearest rows to the stage. Sources close to Ariana have told Radar Online that her family is becoming concerned about her wellbeing, as she has had a few breakdowns with her emotions in recent times.