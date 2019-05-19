Arnold Schwarzenegger attacked in South Africa; action star wants people to ignore it

Divya Ramnani May 19 2019, 1.01 pm May 19 2019, 1.01 pm

Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger, who is best known for some of the most macho characters, recently became the victim of an attack at a public event. It all happened on Saturday when the 71-year-old actor was in South Africa for a multi-sport event. Hours later, a shocking video of Schwarzenegger surfaced on the internet. In the clip, the Commando actor was engrossed into filming a rope-skipping competition on his phone and as he turned back to hand over the phone, an unknown man jump-kicked him in the back. However, a very fit Schwarzenegger seemed to be least affected. The security was quick to confiscate the man.

Have a look at Arnold Schwarzenegger’s video here:

A man attacked Arnold Schwartzenegger in Johannesburg last night. No charges have been opened. (Video as received). The former Governor of California was attending a sporting event: Arnold Classic Africa when a person kicked him in the back. pic.twitter.com/QuRCuMmUqk — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) May 19, 2019

As soon as the clip went viral, fans across the internet poured in their concern for the actor and he was quick to share an update. In his tweet, the actor opened up on the incident and reassured fans that he was fine, he also blamed the ‘idiot’ for cutting into his Snapchat video. He wrote, “Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat.”

Check out his tweet here:

Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 18, 2019

Arnold further requested that his fans to stop making that man famous by giving him all the limelight, which is fair enough. He further added that they should rather give attention to all the athletes who showcase that ‘fitness is for everyone who deserves to be famous’.

Check out his tweet here:

Do me a favor: instead of sharing the video of the guy who wants to be famous, watch some of our @ArnoldSports athletes like this young hero proving that fitness is for everyone who deserve to be famous. They’re on my Snapchat. pic.twitter.com/EuMynJ7t1n — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 18, 2019

In a statement released by the event organizer, Wayne Price said that ‘he believes this incident was carefully planned by the offender, as he is known to the police for orchestrating similar events in the past. None of us could have foreseen that something like this could have taken place.

The statement further mentioned that Arnold has no intentions of pressing charges against the drop-kicker, "He views this as an unfortunate event by a mischievous fan."