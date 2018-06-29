home/ entertainment/ hollywood
Arnold Schwarzenegger mocks Donald Trump, asks if he’ll bring back floppy disks

First published: June 29, 2018 05:34 PM IST | Updated: June 29, 2018 05:34 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

Former California Republican Governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger referred to his role as The Terminator to mock his country’s President Donald Trump. In a video shared online by ATTN, a media company, Arnold to take a jibe at Trump’s efforts to save the coal industry in the US. According to Arnold, Trump is trying to “save an industry that is poisoning the environment.”

Staring at a bobblehead of Trump, Arnold said in the video, “So President Trump, I know you really want to be an action hero, right? So take it from the Terminator, you’re only supposed to go back in time to protect future generations. But your administration attempts to go back in time to rescue the coal industry, which is actually a threat to future generations.”

Schwarzenegger went on to add that the President’s attempts to fix the coal industry is akin to saving other relics from America’s history. He also added that the coal industry is ‘laughable, outdated technology’, wondering if Trump will try to bring back floppy disks and beepers.

The former actor is a vocal critic of Trump and this is hardly his first time. Schwarzenegger had recently tweeted against Trump’s ‘zero tolerance’ policy on illegal border crossing which had resulted in children being separated from their families.

