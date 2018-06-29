Arnold Schwarzenegger mocks Donald Trump, asks if he’ll bring back floppy disks

Former California Republican Governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger referred to his role as The Terminator to mock his country’s President Donald Trump. In a video shared online by ATTN, a media company, Arnold to take a jibe at Trump’s efforts to save the coal industry in the US. According to Arnold, Trump is trying to “save an industry that is poisoning the environment.”

So, @realDonaldTrump, if you want to be an action hero, let's retrain those coal miners for new, safer jobs. Don't stand in the way of the market to protect a polluting, inferior product. Unless, of course, you also want to save Blockbuster and Beanie Babies. https://t.co/hwpoM8ku72 — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) June 28, 2018

Staring at a bobblehead of Trump, Arnold said in the video, “So President Trump, I know you really want to be an action hero, right? So take it from the Terminator, you’re only supposed to go back in time to protect future generations. But your administration attempts to go back in time to rescue the coal industry, which is actually a threat to future generations.”

You can’t bring back coal, just like you can’t bring back Blockbuster. So let’s train those coal miners for safer, better jobs - jobs of the future, not the past. https://t.co/OwBJOZ6tMY — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) June 28, 2018

Schwarzenegger went on to add that the President’s attempts to fix the coal industry is akin to saving other relics from America’s history. He also added that the coal industry is ‘laughable, outdated technology’, wondering if Trump will try to bring back floppy disks and beepers.

I know the 80s were great for both of us, @realDonaldTrump. But when it comes to energy, our country needs to look forward, not backward. Let's focus on saving the miners, not the coal industry. pic.twitter.com/ISdbGUHm2K — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) June 28, 2018

The former actor is a vocal critic of Trump and this is hardly his first time. Schwarzenegger had recently tweeted against Trump’s ‘zero tolerance’ policy on illegal border crossing which had resulted in children being separated from their families.