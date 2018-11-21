Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter to marry a Guardian of the Galaxy?

Looks like love is in the air. Earlier we had reported about the alleged love brewing between Arnold Schwarzenegger’s daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger and Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt. On several occasions, we have seen them together and it was recently that their relationship almost got confirmed when the Star Lord reposted the lady’s social media update on Wildfire in California. And now a recent update says that they might be getting married soon.
As per UsWeekly, Chris Pratt is apparently planning to propose Katherine very soon. The report suggests that Chris is not taking up much work because he wants to spend more time with his lady love. The proposal may happen during the Thanksgiving.
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @katherineschwarzenegger ・・・ So many people have been affected by the horrible fires over the past week in California. We thank and pray for the firefighters who are doing such incredible work, night and day, to save homes, people and animals. So many people are now left needing to rebuild and start over. Our dear friend Will Thach lost his home in the Malibu Woolsey Fire. Will has been with our family--and in all of our lives--for over 15 years. He is without a doubt the happiest, most selfless human and has helped us all in countless ways. That said, it’s time for us to put our forces together and turn to help him in this time of need. Will has passionately been working on his house for the past 10 years. This was his favorite hobby and something he took great pride in. During the fire, Will not only lost his home, but also all 3000 copies of his precious children’s Christmas book he has worked so hard on. The beautiful home he built by hand for so long, for himself and his dog, Welly, including all of his possessions and memories of passed family members that were kept inside that house, are all gone. While Will is beyond devastated, he is deeply grateful for his support system and all of those who have reached out to help him. During this disheartening time, we wanted to create a page dedicated to help rebuild Will’s home and his life in Malibu Lake. Any amount donated will help and is much appreciated. The link for his go fund me page is in my bio and in my stories as a swipe up. All of the proceeds are going directly to Will, who is looking forward to getting his hands back on rebuilding this house. We are excited for the day Will is able to rebuild his home, where we can all go and visit and create new memories there with him. Thank you so much. He is beyond grateful and so are we. ♥️
A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on
Further, it seems that the couple has Arnold’s blessings. People reported that Chris and Arnold had met recently and spent a good time together. A source quote in People read, “Arnold seemed very pleased to spend time with Chris. It was obvious that they got along and enjoyed getting to know each other. They had eggs, breakfast meats and fruit. Chris settled the check.”
Well, who can escape Star Lord’s charm after all?