Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter to marry a Guardian of the Galaxy?

Looks like love is in the air. Earlier we had reported about the alleged love brewing between Arnold Schwarzenegger’s daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger and Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt. On several occasions, we have seen them together and it was recently that their relationship almost got confirmed when the Star Lord reposted the lady’s social media update on Wildfire in California. And now a recent update says that they might be getting married soon.

As per UsWeekly, Chris Pratt is apparently planning to propose Katherine very soon. The report suggests that Chris is not taking up much work because he wants to spend more time with his lady love. The proposal may happen during the Thanksgiving.

Further, it seems that the couple has Arnold’s blessings. People reported that Chris and Arnold had met recently and spent a good time together. A source quote in People read, “Arnold seemed very pleased to spend time with Chris. It was obvious that they got along and enjoyed getting to know each other. They had eggs, breakfast meats and fruit. Chris settled the check.”

Well, who can escape Star Lord’s charm after all?