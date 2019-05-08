As Avengers: Endgame gears up to overtake Avatar; Twitterati come up with hilarious memes

Divya Ramnani May 08 2019, 11.49 pm May 08 2019, 11.49 pm

Marvel’s latest outing, Avengers: Endgame, has created a worldwide stir. The 22nd film in the MCU, which marks the conclusion of its gigantic superhero universe, hit the big screens on April 26, 2019. Well, Marvel enjoys an insane fan-following across the globe and as the film’s bookings went live, fans lapped them up within minutes, leading to jam-packed cinema halls across the country. As a result, the Russo Brothers’ directorial has opened to insane reviews and raked in mammoth numbers at the box office, to an extent that it is now the second highest grossing film of all times, next only to James Cameron’s Avatar ($2.8 billion).

As of now, the worldwide collections of Avengers: Endgame stand at a whopping $2.189 billion (approximately Rs 15190 crore), according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film overtook Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet's Titanic, which earned $2.187 billion in 1997. While it took 9 months for Cameron to lead the pack, Avengers: Endgame made it to the second spot just in 9 days. Now, with the kind of speed that Avengers: Endgame is moving, we won’t be surprised if it overtakes Avatar too. While fans across have been waiting to witness this moment, we stumbled upon some of the funniest memes that are both hilarious and tragic.

Here’s a serious warning for team Avatar:

Avengers Endgame has surpassed Titanic and has become the 2nd highest-grossing movie ever. Avatar... watch out 😏 pic.twitter.com/JIOfsiPotQ — Ken Xyro | ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ (@KenXyro) May 5, 2019

Comparisons are bound to happen, James…

James Cameron's Avatar: $2.8 billion over 9 months. Marvel's Avengers Endgame: $2.1 billion over 9 days. pic.twitter.com/WwBkVuexor — MrTuesday (@wwetuesday) May 5, 2019

ROFL! People didn’t leave a chance to bash Cameron because of his old anti-superhero movies remark.

James Cameron watching as Avengers Endgame passes Titanic globally this morning with only Avatar left in its sight after all the trash he talked about super hero movies last year. pic.twitter.com/go6MLzlAam — Prodigy (@maskedProdigy) May 5, 2019

In case you are wondering where James had gone wrong, it was last year when he said, "I'm hoping we'll start getting Avenger fatigue here pretty soon. Not that I don't love the movies. It's just, come on guys, there are other stories to tell besides hyper-gonadal males without families doing death-defying things for two hours and wrecking cities in the process.” OOPS!