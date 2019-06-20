Antara Kashyap June 20 2019, 12.35 pm June 20 2019, 12.35 pm

Actors Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's love story is like the ones we see in movies. The duo met in 1998 when they began shooting for That '70s Show and were friends till 2005 when Kutcher left the show. They met after that in early 2012 at the Golden Globes Awards, and they eventually fell in love Friends With Benefits (Mila's 2011 film) style. They got married in 2015 and are parents to two children. The couple is adorable but is also known for their sense of humour. When a popular magazine In Touch Weekly wrote an article announcing that they were over, the couple decided to take up the matter in a hilarious way!

In a video Ashton posted on his Instagram, the couple is seen sarcastically agreeing with the article. The couple is shocked when they hear that they have split. "It's over between us." Mila says, Ashton replies, "It's over between us, what are we gonna do?" "I felt suffocated." Mila continues, reading out the points stated in the cover. "You felt suffocated by me? I was just so overbearing wasn't I?" They also express their fake concern over Ashton not getting any of their kids. "I guess it’s over @intouchweekly have fun selling magazines this week." Ashton captioned the video. It is hilarious because instead of getting furious, the couple handles things in signature Ashton + Mila style.

Check out the video below:

Ashton Kutcher recently made news for his speech before the US Congress about child- sex trafficking. His foundation Thorn co-founded with his ex-wife Demi Moore helped identify 6,000 victims of child sex-trafficking and rescued 103 of them.

Mila Kunis last appeared in the animated film Wonder Park where she lent her voice to the main character June.