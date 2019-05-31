Rushabh Dhruv May 31 2019, 8.30 pm May 31 2019, 8.30 pm

In a shocking turn of events, Ashton Kutcher has testified in a trial. The trail is basically related to an alleged serial killer, after a woman he intended to date was purportedly murdered by Michael Gargiulo, also known as The Hollywood Ripper. The actor told a Los Angeles jury on Wednesday that he was 'freaking out' after learning that a young woman was found dead in Hollywood the day after he called at her home for a date. Kutcher said he arrived at the Hollywood bungalow of fashion design student Ashley Ellerin on the night of February 22, 2001, after speaking to her by phone earlier that evening to arrange a date, the Los Angeles City News Service reported.

The court heard how Ashton Kutcher, now married to Mila Kunis, tried to open the front door when he arrived at Ellerin's house, but it was locked. "I saw what I thought was red wine spilled on the carpet, but that wasn’t alarming because I went to her house party [days before] and it was like a college party. I didn’t think much about it." People reports, the actor told the courtroom.

"We believe she had just exited the shower and was getting ready to go out with Mr Kutcher when she was attacked from behind," exclaimed Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney, Dan Akemon, in his opening statement at the trial.

Gargiulo, 43, was arrested in 2008. He has pleaded not guilty. Coming back to Kutcher, in 2001, he was making his name as one of the stars of the television comedy That ‘70s Show. Ten years later he was cast in the hit comedy Two and a Half Men.