Avengers 4 concept art leaked; reveals interesting theories

Here’s a treat for the fans of Avengers. While you are still not over Avengers: Infinity War, the recently leaked image from Avengers 4 is already here. Yes, you heard it right! A concept art rumoured to be from Avengers 4 was leaked on June 5, unveiling a lot of intriguing theories. The picture reveals the new team preparing to take on Thanos in the final part of the Avengers franchise.

Besides the survivors from Infinity War, Iron Man, Thor, Rocket, Nebula, Black Widow, Hulk, Captain America and War Machine, the new team also includes Hawkeye, Ant-Man, and Captain Marvel, who were absent from the last film. That’s not all. The artwork has more interesting details to tell fans. We see Hulk in clothes. This indicates that we may see a new avatar of him, as Professor Hulk, a hybrid of Bruce Banner and the green monster. Next, Black Widow and Hawkeye are seen in different haircuts. In another leaked image, Thanos is seen carrying a new double-bladed weapon. Furthermore, the location is a mystery. Where are the Avengers? Is it the Quantum Realm, or is it somewhere off Earth, like Titan? Or maybe it is just a cool background for the sake of the concept art?

With too many assumptions in place, let’s keep calm and wait for Avengers 4 which is set to release in May 2019.