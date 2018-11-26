Avengers 4: Is the trailer release day already here?

All Marvel fans are waiting impatiently for even the smallest news update on the much awaited Avengers 4. However, with no sign of its trailer release date in sight, fans are coming up with various theories and assumptions to figure out exactly when will the trailer will drop.

According to a few theories, the Avengers 4 trailer may drop on November 28, the same date the makers released the Infinity War’s trailer last year. There are rumours that the director duo of Avengers 4, Joe and Anthony Russo, will showcase the latest trailer on the big screen during the screening of Avengers: Infinity War which is being held by Collider on the same day.

A fan on Reddit even went as far as to assume that Doctor Strange seeing 14,000,605 outcomes of their fight with Thanos in Infinity War may lead to the date of the Avengers 4 trailer drop.

Speaking of the movie itself, all information about Avengers 4 is a total mystery. Be it the title or who will die, to what the premise of the film will be… everything just a rumour. Until the trailer is released, we can only anticipate theories and well, it’s absolutely justified!

Avengers 4 will hit the big screens on May 9, 2019, and we can’t wait!