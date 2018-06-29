Avengers 4: Leaked artwork shows Captain America’s new costume

With every new film released by Marvel, comes a number of action figures and other merchandise that fans rush to possess. Obviously Marvel wants to capitalize on it and as a result, it is not surprising to see Captain America’s costume getting a makeover for Avengers 4. A promotional artwork for Avengers 4 was recently leaked and from the look of it, Cap will ditch his Infinity War suit and get reinstated to his former glory.

Steve Rogers was seen wearing a blue suit like he usually does, minus the cool detailing. It was suited to his status as a fugitive after the events of Captain America: Civil War. According to the leaks, the new suit returns with the star on Rogers’ chest and looks similar to Civil War. The suit also has the scales visible around his chest and shoulders.

Other leaks showed Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel in her comic book costume. The leaked images seem to point towards a space-hopping storyline.

Avengers: Infinity War is still playing in theatres. The next Marvel film that is scheduled to hit the screens is Ant-Man and the Wasp, which will release on July 6. Meanwhile, Captain Marvel is slated to release on March 8, 2019 and Avengers 4 will hit the screens on May 3, 2019. We CANNOT wait!