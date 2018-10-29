Hollywood Avengers 4: Marvel boss Kevin Feige reveals details of the trailer Darshana Devi October 29 2018, 7.13 pm October 29 2018, 7.13 pm

The official title of Avengers 4 and when its trailer is landing has been a mystery to the fans. The interest in the fourth instalment rose notches higher after Thanos’ snap killed half the population of the universe and fans have been waiting for Marvel to reveal important details with bated breath ever since. Although the exact details are still under wraps, Marvel president Kevin Feige spoke to entertainment journalist Erick Weber at a Black Panther event in Los Angeles and gave away some intriguing information.

As per a recent tweet, Avengers 4 trailer will be dropped before this year (2018) ends. He also revealed that Namor, the predecessor to DC Comics’ Aquaman, may just be making his way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, sooner.

OK, here we go, 3 quick questions, answers direct from Kevin Feige's mouth



1) AVENGERS 4 trailer "before the end of the year"

2) Namor COULD make an appearance, still deciding IF & when

3) GUARDIANS 3 status "on hold" — 𝗘𝗪𝗲𝗯 (@ErickWeber) 26 October 2018

He spilt the beans on the status of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as well and informed that the film is currently ‘on hold’. The details regarding whether the film is dead or is Marvel still considering to take it forward is something we will know in the future.

Fiege also revealed that they are planning a Black Widow movie and is also looking forward to streaming shows starring Loki and Scarlet Witch.