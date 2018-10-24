Avengers 4: Possible reunion of Iron Man and Captain America

Not a lot of the Avengers managed to survive Thanos’ snap. Among those who survived the purge were Captain America and Iron Man, two of the most iconic characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There have been many speculations about the duo reuniting in the final Avengers film, touted to be titled Avengers: Annihilation. MCU Cosmic founder Jeremy Conrad replied to a few fan questions, sending fans to a tizzy.

Speaking about a possible time jump in Avengers 4, Conrad said that it could be possible. He also speculated that if Tony Stark and Steve Rogers reunite, it will come as a flashback since Scott Lang, who is stuck in the Quantum Realm has to be explained things.

However, Conrad doesn’t believe that the union will come very soon after Thanos’ snap. Besides the Iron Man and Captain America, some of the other survivors include Black Widow, Thor, Hulk, Ant-Man (stuck in the Quantum Realm) and War Machine. The ones killed off include Black Panther, Spider-Man, Nick Fury, Doctor Strange, Groot, Vision, Spiderman, Star-Lord and Scarlet Witch.

Will the Avengers, who separated into two factions led by Iron Man and Steve, reunite? That remains to be seen when the final Avengers film releases on May 2019.