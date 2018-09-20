Avengers 4 title: Russo brothers want fans to ‘look hard’

Marvel fans love to speculate. Endless theories circulate over the fate of the Avengers in the final film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Will they survive, or will they perish? Are the vapourised Avengers still alive in the Soul Stone? The list is expanding as Marvel’s own universe. But perhaps the most important debate right now is the guessing game for the title of Avengers 4. A picture shared by the Russo Brothers restarted the debate with new theories and the internet can’t agree over what it really is.

The black and white image shows Joe Russo sitting on a chair, working on something. A water cooler, an easel, and a ladder are close by. Besides them, a machine that featured on the original 2012 film is visible. It’s the caption that has the internet guessing.

There's an object on the left that appears at the Avengers facility in Infinity War. The chapter on the Blu-ray where that scene takes place is called... Avengers Assemble. pic.twitter.com/MKU5YnToK8 — Erik Mathews (@BoyMeetsWorld94) September 19, 2018

Many noted the shape of the easel and the ladder, which if you ‘look hard’ resembles two As. Theorists believe that it’s an acronym for Avengers Assemble. Unfortunately, that may not be the purported title as the first Avengers movie was released in some markets titled Avengers Assemble.

Another theory suggests the title to be Avengers Eternal. A box on the extreme right side of the image caught the attention of a few, who speculated on the word ‘Eternal’. A fan even went on to sketch out ‘Endgame’ on the pic itself, citing minute visual cues.

According to Movie Web, it seems unlikely that the makers of Avengers 4 would be tease fans by dropping clues over its title two days after Marvel released the trailer for Captain Marvel. That seems possible, but then, who can blame fans from guessing?