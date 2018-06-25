Avengers 4: What we’d like to see in the next film

Superheroes across the world got together to take on Thanos, but the mad Titan snapped his fingers and wiped off most of them, including half of the galaxy. The film ended in a cliffhanger as Nick Fury’s pager shows Captain Marvel’s logo. But the film leaves a lot of questions unanswered. It also leaves a lot to be wanted for Avengers 4.

While we’re sure that the dead guys won’t return (the makers have confirmed it), here’s a list of stuff we want to see in Avengers 4.

Thor’s hammer

Thor’s original hammer, Mjolnir was destroyed by Hela, his sister, in Thor: Ragnarok. In Infinity War, he got himself a new weapon called Stormbreaker, but the hammer actually belongs to Beta Rey Bill. Groot sacrificed his arm to give it a handle, but does it mean that the proper handle will be found? Will Stormbreaker be handed over to Beta Rey Bill? And if he does part with his new weapon, what will Thor wield?

Hulk!

Infinity War disappointed us when it didn’t show Hulk in his menacing best. Who can blame him? All the superheroes combined couldn’t figure out a way to take down Thanos, which leaves us wanting for the green monster to return.

Hawkeye

Hawkeye was spotted missing from the trailers and fans found out to their dismay that he was missing in the film as well. It soon emerged that he was under house arrest. Hopefully, he’ll be back in Avengers 4.

Captain America’s shield

Though he got a shield from Black Panther in Infinity War, it is still not the same one that he left with Tony. Of course, Stark and Cap aren’t the best of friends right now but assuming he makes it back to earth, will the two of them reconcile? The universe is at stake here! And if they do, Cap might just get his shield back.

AntMan and the Wasp

Granted there’s a film on them but they were missed in Infinity War. A precious few superheroes exist now and with Avengers 4 being the last film of Phase 3 of the MCU, it’d be nice to see them in action

The directors of Avengers 4, the Russo Brothers are very secretive about their project. So let’s see what’s in store for us.

The next film releases in May 3, 2019.