Avengers: Ant-Man! Where were you?

Even as the latest offering from the Marvel Universe is being lapped up by the Indian audience (the film had clocked a 100cr plus when we last counted) one wondered if the superheroes had missed out on a team member. A member who would have contributed generously to the cause. At the time when the mighty Thanos was treating team Avengers like insects, could the little guy in the gang be of big help? We mean the Ant-Man (Paul Rudd). Nonetheless, Marvel has now released a video with some other Avengers asking the same question. Where WAS Ant-Man?

The Marvel Universe, for more than a decade now, has weaved in and out of narratives connecting one film to another effortlessly. Ant-Man’s absence then from the Infinity War points at what could be an important thread in the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp. The studio also released the new poster of the film.

In the aftermath of “Captain America: Civil War,” Scott Lang grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a Super Hero and a father. As he struggles to rebalance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he’s confronted by Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) and Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside The Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from the past. The film releases on July 6th, 2018.