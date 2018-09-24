Avengers: Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr are just like Disney characters

Though Captain America and Tony Stark aka Iron Man aren’t sharing the best relationship right now, the stars playing their roles are different. Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr are quite chummy off-the-screen and in a recent exhibition of their friendship, the duo set some major buddy goals. Downey and Evans held a thumbs up to their bromance with popular Disney cartoons.

Downey shared an image of Evans and himself, dressed as their respective characters, on social media. Along with the pic, an image of Bambi and Faline was attached and Downey captioned that the bros were ‘all the way down’ to eye colour. Evans obviously noticed it, and posted a quick reply to his co-star’s tweet, saying that Downey ‘knows’ him. Evans had shared the image of Buzz Lightyear and Woody from Toy Story.

Talking about Steve and Tony’s relationship, things were all good between the two Avengers. But then they parted ways following a series of missions that caused a lot of collateral damage. In Captain America: Civil War, both heroes went at loggerheads at each other, following completely opposing stances and having their own bunch of followers.

Both Rogers and Stark made appearances in Avengers: Infinity War, and though things remain testy between them, there could be a chance of a cool down. That’s basically where Avengers 4 comes in. We’ll have to wait until May 3, 2019.