Avengers: Dreaming of a mass resurrection of the dead? Dream on

First published: June 12, 2018 11:06 PM IST | Updated: June 12, 2018 11:06 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

Just before the launch of Avengers: Infinity War, the directors made it clear to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that plot points in the film are final. It meant that if someone dies in the film, they’ll remain dead in the next one as well. But Marvel had announced Black Panther 2, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and also a sequel to SpiderMan: Homecoming. In Infinity War, these characters were killed off, and fans are irate about the discrepancy. Noting the negative feedback, the Russo Brothers came out with a reply.

“Here’s the thing, I think it’s important to remember anything is possible in the MCU,” said Anthony Russo to HuffPost. “Just because there’s a sequel on the books doesn’t mean... people become accustomed to time moving linearly in the MCU. That doesn’t necessarily have to be the case. There’s a lot of very inventive ways of where the story can go from here,” he added.

In Infinity War, Thanos is seen snapping his fingers while wearing the Infinity Gauntlet and with it, he wipes out half the universe.

From what Anthony says, it would mean that the sequels are actually prequels to the original film, that is the events of Black Panther 2 could have happened before Black Panther.

