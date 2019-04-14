Avengers: Endgame star Robert Downey Jr can't wait to come to India

Ranjini Maitra April 14 2019, 11.59 am April 14 2019, 11.59 am

So, this Sunday, Mumbai brushed off all its weekend laziness and arrived at a city theatre to have the year's best Sunday, maybe? Avengers actor Robert Downey Jr aka Ironman aka Tony Stark joined us LIVE through a video conference from Korea and was greeted with a thunderous cheer. The Marvel makers have always acknowledged what a huge fan base India is, for them. As Avengers: End Game nears its release, the excitement is rising and Downie definitely had a taste of it as he addressed fans of four Indian cities, all at once.

The answer came out spontaneously when a fan asked him whether he wanted to share any memories from the End Game wrap-up party. "I have no memory of it," he answered with a straight face, which followed with a roar of laughter. "You all are just amazing fans. I can not wait, I can't believe I have not been to India," he said, adding that he was coming to us soon!

the actor also went on to say how shooting the last two editions has been an absolutely special experience. "I got to tell you honestly. You know, we made both Infinity war and End Game, we basically shot them back to back. From the Avengers to the Guardians, everyone was spending the most time together," he added.

26th April is the date when the last Avengers film of the series hits the theatres. Are you ready for all the mysteries of the Marvel universe to conclude themselves?