Avengers: Endgame actor Chris Hemsworth doesn't know if his character Thor dies!

Ranjini Maitra April 25 2019, 11.52 pm April 25 2019, 11.52 pm

Barely a few hours to go as Avengers: Endgame hits the theatres worldwide. Only in India, more than one million tickets have been already sold and some theatres are being kept open 24*7 to host shows through the night as well. Can you imagine the buzz? After all, everyone is eager to find out how the marvel mysteries conclude. Among the most popular Marvel characters is Thor, the Asgardian superhero who was introduced to us in 2011. It is helmed by actor Chris Hemsworth, who says he has no clue whether his character dies or lives on, in Endgame!

In an interview published by New Indian Express, Chris was asked whether he himself has watched the film yet. "No, we’ve been doing the press tour and everyone is like, “Tell us about the movie!” and we can’t tell you anything. I’ve never felt more like a fan of this whole thing as much as anyone else. I am just as interested to see if I live or die. I have a rough idea about it, but I don’t know how it ends. This [Avengers series] has 22 films now, [made] across 10 to 11 years, and I don’t think anything in cinematic history has ever been building to a film like this — with this kind of a journey," he answered.

And would he like to be part of another Marvel film, just in case he doesn't die this time?

"Loki, my brother has come back nine times, and keeps appearing, so who knows what’s in store. Personally, I’d be happy to do more [movies] if they wanted me," he says.

So now you know that this chiselled superhero wielding a hammer might NOT make his last appearance with Avengers: Endgame!