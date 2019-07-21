Antara Kashyap July 21 2019, 12.41 pm July 21 2019, 12.41 pm

The Titanic of James Cameron's records has sunk. After Titanic, Avengers: Endgame has now broken the almost unbeatable record of Avatar and has become the highest-grossing film of all time. The Marvel film has broken the 9-year record held by Avatar and has collected a whopping sum of $2,789.2 billion. Their collections are still short by $500K but according to producer Kevin Feige, the film will collect the amount by Sunday. The news was declared by the producer in the San Diego Comic-Con Hall H panel.

“Thanks to you, Avengers: Endgame is the biggest film of all-time.” Declared Feige, addressing the audience. Endgame director Anthony Russo, when asked about this achievement, said, “The fact that people have responded to Endgame this way and they’ve been following these characters for so long, it’s cathartic for us to see in that the storytelling has played out globally. James Cameron is an idol for us, and he’s fed our passion for filmmaking from the beginning.” This is the Marvel film's 13th weekend at the Box Office. The makers had to re-release the film in theatres with some deleted post-credit scenes featuring Hulk and Spider Man. There was also a Stan Lee tribute added in the new version. The Russo brothers shared the news on their Instagram account.

Check it out: