Avengers: Endgame beats Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju to become the highest weekend grosser of all time

Nikita Thakkar April 29 2019, 6.23 pm April 29 2019, 6.23 pm

Avengers: Endgame is on fire. The Marvel Universe's presentation is taking the box office by storm. In India, it has broken all the records to emerge as the highest weekend grosser film of all times. The film that released on April 26 has surpassed the Rs 150 crore mark in just 3 days. To be precise, Avengers: Endgame has collected Rs 157 crores so far. No Bollywood film has managed to achieve this feat. As per Box Office India, the last Bollywood film to come closest to this mark was Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju. The film based on the life of Sanjay Dutt had pocketed Rs 119 crore in three days. WOW!

Avengers: Endgame stars celebs like Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Josh Brolin and many others was much awaited by the fans as it finally put an end to Avengers vs Thanos war. For almost a year, fans waited with bated breath to witness this marvel. And for obvious reasons, the film received the highest opener of all time and is breaking records like no other.

Although the numbers are great, one must note that the tickets sold for Avengers: Endgame is higher on the rate. Being 3D in format, consumers are charged for glasses, leading to higher earning. Plus, another factor that worked for Avengers: Endgame in India is the massive number of screens count received by the film. As per reports, 80% of total screens were taken over by Avengers: Endgame leaving merely 20% of screens for Bollywood films like Kalank.

Well, Avengers: Endgame is one mighty storm that has literally destroyed Bollywood's success streak at the box office.