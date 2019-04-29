  3. Hollywood
Avengers: Endgame beats Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju to become the highest weekend grosser of all time

Hollywood

Avengers: Endgame beats Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju to become the highest weekend grosser of all time

Avengers: Endgame is doing wonders at the box office.

back
Avengers EndgameChris EvansChris HemsworthJosh BrolinMark RuffaloRanbir KapoorRobert Downey Jr.SanjuThanos
nextJustalkin Episode 52: Not only Avengers but these big movies are also multi-starrers

within