Avengers: Endgame becomes the longest MCU movie, runtime deets here

Rushabh Dhruv April 15 2019, 1.55 pm April 15 2019, 1.55 pm

India is considered to be one of the strongest fan-zones of the Avengers franchise. With this, fans from four Indian cities i.e. Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, and Delhi got lucky on April 14 as none other than Robert Downey Jr joined the media live through a video conference as part of his multi-city promotions ahead of the release of Avengers: Endgame. As the Endgame nears its release, the excitement is rising and it just doubled with Downey addressing fans of four Indian cities, all at once. That being said, there have been multiple theories about the film and how it will end.

If you happen to be an MCU fan, you will know that every detail about this film is important. Now, during the Asian Press Conference that took place in Seoul, South Korea, co-director, Joe Russo revealed the actual runtime of the movie. Avengers: Endgame is going to be 3 hours 1 minute long. He said, "This is the culmination film of 22 movies. That's a lot of storytelling to work into it and emotion is an intrinsic part of that to us. When you have to tell a really complicated story and you want strong, emotional moments for the characters, it just requires a certain amount of real estate. And this one, in particular, feels like three hours worth of real estate." With this, Avengers: Endgame becomes the longest MCU movie so far.

During the video presser, when a fan asked Robert Downey Jr whether he wanted to share any memories from the Endgame wrap-up party. "I have no memory of it," he answered with a straight face, which followed with a roar of laughter. "You all are just amazing fans. I can not wait, I can't believe I have not been to India," he said, adding that he was coming to us soon!

26th April is the date when the last Avengers film of the series hits the theatres. Are you ready for all the mysteries of the Marvel universe to finally unfold?