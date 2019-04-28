Avengers Endgame box office collection day 2: This Marvel outing is unstoppable, crosses the 100-crore-mark!

Divya Ramnani April 28 2019, 3.27 pm April 28 2019, 3.27 pm

Many theatres across India are running housefull, fans can’t stop drooling over the larger-than-life superhero saga and the film is shattering each and every possible record. NO! We aren’t talking about a Khan film or any other Bollywood biggie for that matter. Our stars have been dominating the film industry for decades, however, this time, looks like their throne has been snatched by Marvel’s superhero clan. MCU's latest outing, Avengers: Endgame, which hit the big screens on April 26, has taken over the Indian box office like crazy and the numbers that are pouring in serve as evidence!

According to the trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame has managed to cross the 100-crore-mark within just two days of its release. Its first day collections were Rs 53.10 crore and on its second day, the film raked in Rs 51.40 crore, which makes it a total of Rs 104.50 crore. That makes it the highest two-day-collection for any Hollywood film in India. Avengers: Endgame also becomes the fastest film to enter the 100-crore-club in India by overtaking the records set by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and other Bollywood blockbusters.

Check out Taran Adarsh's tweet here:

#AvengersEndgame is rewriting record books... Puts up a HISTORIC total on Day 2... Eyes ₹ 150 cr+ weekend... No biggie from *Hindi* film industry has achieved the target so far... Fri 53.10 cr, Sat 51.40 cr. Total: ₹ 104.50 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 124.40 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 28, 2019

We aren’t really surprised because, ever since the film was announced, it managed to raise havoc among Marvel fans in India. As soon as the tickets went live, they were sold out in no time. A report in Box Office India suggested that Avengers: Endgame sold 500,000 tickets in a matter of hours. Moreover, the online ticket booking website BookMyShow sold a record-holding one million tickets within a day of advance booking. HUGE!

We now wait to see which Bollywood star's film will surpass this unbelievably high number. Only time will tell!