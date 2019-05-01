  3. Hollywood
Avengers Endgame box office collection: Marvel's latest outing smashes six box office records

Hollywood

Avengers Endgame box office collection: Marvel's latest outing smashes these six records

Avengers: Endgame has broken as many as six box office records, earning USD 1 billion over the first weekend.

back
AvengersAvengers EndgameAvengers Endgame Box Officeavengers endgame box office collection Indiaavengers endgame box office collection worldwideavengers endgame india box officeavengers endgame movieavengers endgame worldwide box office
nextGame of Thrones spoilers: Who 'kills' Cersei 'revealed by episode four trailer'

within