Avengers Endgame box office collection: Marvel's latest outing smashes these six records

Darshana Devi May 01 2019, 11.52 am May 01 2019, 11.52 am

Marvel Cinematic universe finally released Avengers: Endgame and fans are unable to contain their excitement. Ever since the mighty Thanos wiped off half the population with his snap in Avengers: Infinity War, fans have waited with bated breath to witness how their favourite superheroes will retaliate and bring an end to the Mad Titan. The Avengers vs Thanos war has reached its climax and fans are flocking the theatres to witness this clash. Thanks to all the buzz, the superhero film has smashed so many box office records and how!

Believe it or not, Endgame has broken as many as six box office records, earning USD 1 billion over the first weekend. With it, it has become the fastest film to earn $ 1 billion worldwide, beating Avengers: Infinity War which held the previous record by reaching the mark in 11 days. It also stands with the highest opening weekend gross collection leaving behind Infinity War again, which had earned $ 640 million. The last instalment of the Avengers series is also the film with the highest IMAX opening weekend gross collection, garnering $ 9.5 million, seizing the title from Star Wars: The Force Awakens, that earned $ 48 million. Next, it owns the title of the highest 3D opening weekend gross collection by raking in $540 million in the 3D screens. Moving on, Endgame is also the highest Hollywood opener ever in India and plus, it’s also the fastest film to enter the coveted Rs 100-crore club. FYI, the film entered the club in just two days!

Avengers Endgame box office collection: Marvel's latest outing smashes six box office records

The film is helmed by Joe Russo and Anthony Russo. It features Robert Downey Jr., Brie Larson, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Scarlett Johansson, among others. It has been released across 2845 screens in India in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.

Good going Avengers!