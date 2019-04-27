Avengers Endgame box office collection: This Marvel superhero film is on a record-breaking spree in India!

Marvel’s latest outing, Avengers: Endgame, has created a worldwide fanaticism. The 22nd film in the MCU, which marks the conclusion of its gigantic superhero universe, hit the big screens on April 26, 2019. The fact that Marvel enjoys a sweeping fan-following across India is not a secret, and as the bookings went live, fans lapped them up within minutes, leading to jam-packed cinema halls across the country. As a result, the Russo Brothers’ directorial has opened to insane reviews as well as mammoth numbers at the box office.
According to the early estimates, Avengers: Endgame has raked in a whopping 45 crores on its opening day at the Indian box office. That makes it the highest opening day for any Hollywood film in India. The last film to hold that record in India, too, was a Marvel film – Avengers: Infinity War. Its collection stands at Rs 31.30 crore on its first day. Unsurprisingly, Avengers: Endgame has beaten Karan Johar’s Kalank to become the biggest opener of the year so far.
According to trade portal Box Office India, Avengers: Endgame sold 500,000 tickets in a matter of hours, beating last year’s biggest Hindi opener Thugs of Hindostan that sold 200,000 tickets. Online ticket booking website BookMyShow sold a record-holding one million tickets within a day of advance booking that commenced last Saturday. In fact, the demand was so high that various theatres across the country were screening shows 24x7. Reports suggest that Avengers: Endgame is heading towards a lifetime box office collection of Rs 250 crores in India.
The film has predictably seen stellar reviews. An excerpt of our review read, “With a three-hour runtime full of shocks, stuns and surprises, this hugely emotional finale had eagerly boisterous hardcore fans laugh, gasp and cheer at the desperate heroism on show, and even moved some of them to tears as various plot-lines developed. This easily matches The Lord Of The Rings: The Return of the King, for magnificent scope and sweep, and that epic equalled the all-time best Oscar haul with 11 wins.” Read the full review of Avengers: Endgame here
