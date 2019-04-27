Avengers Endgame box office collection: This Marvel superhero film is on a record-breaking spree in India!

Divya Ramnani April 27 2019, 11.08 am April 27 2019, 11.08 am

Marvel’s latest outing, Avengers: Endgame, has created a worldwide fanaticism. The 22nd film in the MCU, which marks the conclusion of its gigantic superhero universe, hit the big screens on April 26, 2019. The fact that Marvel enjoys a sweeping fan-following across India is not a secret, and as the bookings went live, fans lapped them up within minutes, leading to jam-packed cinema halls across the country. As a result, the Russo Brothers’ directorial has opened to insane reviews as well as mammoth numbers at the box office.

According to the early estimates, Avengers: Endgame has raked in a whopping 45 crores on its opening day at the Indian box office. That makes it the highest opening day for any Hollywood film in India. The last film to hold that record in India, too, was a Marvel film – Avengers: Infinity War. Its collection stands at Rs 31.30 crore on its first day. Unsurprisingly, Avengers: Endgame has beaten Karan Johar’s Kalank to become the biggest opener of the year so far.

According to trade portal Box Office India, Avengers: Endgame sold 500,000 tickets in a matter of hours, beating last year’s biggest Hindi opener Thugs of Hindostan that sold 200,000 tickets. Online ticket booking website BookMyShow sold a record-holding one million tickets within a day of advance booking that commenced last Saturday. In fact, the demand was so high that various theatres across the country were screening shows 24x7. Reports suggest that Avengers: Endgame is heading towards a lifetime box office collection of Rs 250 crores in India.