Avengers Endgame box office collection: This MCU giant collects Rs 2,130 crore worldwide in just two days

Divya Ramnani April 27 2019, 12.26 pm April 27 2019, 12.26 pm

The biggest and the most-anticipated MCU film of the year – Avengers: Endgame – has made it to the big screens and, as expected, has started to dominate records. According to a report in Deadline, the Avengers: Endgame has smashed all the records at the international box office, by raking a whopping Rs 2,130 crore in just two days. The latest Marvel outing has opened to Rs 1,186 crore in its US previews, which were held earlier in the week. Huge, isn’t it?

Reports added that the Russo Brothers’ directorial has beaten all previous records in China by earning Rs 747 crore from 608 screens, a figure that has overtaken the collection of Avengers: Infinity War. Endgame has reportedly headed to a $191 million three-day opening weekend in China. In the USA, Avengers: Endgame has set a ‘new industry single-day benchmark’ as it opened to an astonishing amount of Rs 104 crore. With such huge numbers pouring in, there’s a huge possibility that Avengers: Endgame has recorded an unprecedented global opening of $1B. We aren’t surprised though!

It was only recently that the camera print of Avengers: Endgame was leaked online by Tamilrockers, within a few hours of its release. However, that didn’t seem to affect its collections in India as the early estimates suggest that the film has collected Rs 45 crore on its first day in India.

The premise of Avengers: Endgame is a conclusion to the events of Infinity War, which had Thanos destroying half the universe with a snap of his finger. The film directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Brie Larson, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Rudd, Josh Brolin and Scarlett Johansson among others. It released on April 26, 2019.