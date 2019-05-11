Chris Evans shares BTS picture of an aged Captain America from Avengers: Endgame

Debanu Das May 11 2019, 12.45 pm May 11 2019, 12.45 pm

Avengers: Endgame is one of those films that can be ruined for anyone if they find out spoilers. However, the self-imposed spoiler ban by the Joe director and Anthony Russo was lifted on May 6. That means we can speak freely about Captain America’s look in the film without fear of pissing fans off. While Endgame does end with a major heartbreak, it also has a satisfying feeling if you’re a fan of Steve Rogers. Chris Evans shared a behind the scenes picture of Rogers’ look in Endgame.

After Iron Man’s death, Steve Rogers entered the Quantum Realm to return the Infinity Stones back to their original timeline. However, once he returned from the Quantum Realm, Rogers looked like he had aged considerably. It was revealed that he managed to live the life that he had always wanted – the one where he finally gets the dance with Peggy Carter. Evans shared a picture of himself from the sets of Endgame where he is seen in a bald avatar. Of course, that is only ‘halfway there’, since Steve doesn’t lose all his hair in old age.

Since the release of Avengers: Endgame, the actors have been sharing quite a few behind the scenes images. Robert Downey Jr shared a couple of videos of the team working on scenes. Chris Hemsworth shared a video of RDJ treating the cast to lunch. Endgame was a massive hit and broke several box office records. Written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, the film raked in $2.3 billion within three weeks of its release, soaring past the collections of James Cameron’s Titanic.

Speaking of playing the role of Steve Rogers aka Captain America, Evans told the media: “It felt like graduating high school or college, you know. For the last month of filming, I was letting myself go to work every day and be a little overwhelmed and a little nostalgic and grateful. By the last day, I was bawling. I cry pretty easy, but I was definitely bawling.”