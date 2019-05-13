Avengers Endgame: Chris Evans shares BTS video of Paul Rudd, Jeremy Renner and Tessa Thompson

Debanu Das May 13 2019, 2.25 pm May 13 2019, 2.25 pm

The behind the scenes shots from Avengers: Endgame doesn’t seem to end. Almost every day, one of the many actors from the film share a memorable moment from the sets. Chris Evans had recently shared a picture of himself where he showed his transformation to an old, wrinkly Steve Rogers. Now, he’s shared a video of the Avengers cast in the sets. The 16-second long clip has the actors in various moods.

Among the several actors, Evans pointed out Danai Guria and Tessa Thompson who were laughing away. Danai plays the role of Okoye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and appeared in Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and of course, Endgame. Tessa stars in Thor: Ragnarok and Endgame. The video had everyone doing something fun, but Chris noted that Mark Ruffalo, who’s all suited up to play the Hulk, had no clue about what was going on. Meanwhile, Jeremy Renner can be seen in the background goofing around with what looks like a prop. Paul Rudd was his usual self, having fun and smiling away. Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) seemed to be content on watch the others have fun.

How many superheroes can you name?

There’s so much to love in this little clip:

-Danai dancing

-Tessa laughing

-Mark having no clue what’s happening

-Renner being Renner

-Rudd being Rudd pic.twitter.com/T8b6V1Xsp9 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 12, 2019

Earlier, Chris Hemsworth had shared a video of himself dancing while Robert Downey Jr hosted the cast to a lunch. RDJ himself has been sharing a number of BTS shots. Evans had also shared a BTS video of the team standing on a pier, the same spot where the Avengers met after Black Widow sacrificed herself. Evans had shared numerous other pictures and videos from the sets of Endgame.

BTS! BTS everywhere!

Avengers: Endgame is currently theatres and is among the highest grossing films of all time. Currently, the film has earned $2.485 billion across the world. It is the second highest grossing film as of now, behind James Cameron’s Avatar.