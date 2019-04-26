Debanu Das April 26 2019, 12.17 am April 26 2019, 12.17 am

After months of waiting, the moment had finally arrived and I had in my hands, the tickets to Marvel’s biggest film yet, Avengers: Endgame. The film is scheduled to release on April 26, but a press pass allowed me to view the three-hour marathon a day before the rest of the country. Perks of the job, I guess. One of the best parts of this early show is that the film is viewed as the way directors Joe and Anthony Russo wanted it to be seen – without spoilers.

Reporters arrived sharp on time for the screening, dressed in their superhero best. You’d be forgiven if you thought this is a fan interaction and not a press screening. Leaks and piracy are a menace these days and Avengers: Endgame has not been spared of that fate. However, Disney India did their part in making sure no one gets the odd screengrab: all smartphones had to be submitted before the screening.

Here's the trailer of Avengers: Endgame:

When the Russo brothers shared the Thanos Demands Your Silence letter, they had a point. Avengers: Endgame is not only Marvel’s lengthiest film but also one which is full of breath-taking moments. In short, there’s hardly a moment where something big is not happening. It was a fanboy moment when the lights finally dimmed and the film went underway.

There’s no easy way to describe what followed. Right from the word go, Avengers: Endgame takes you on an emotional rollercoaster. On one hand, you have that constant, nagging thought that this is probably the last time you’ll see these heroes in action, and on the other, all that action on the silver screen is making you grab the tissues.

Avengers Endgame Fan Review: Killing Thanos is hard work make sure to carry tissues to the theatres

Of course, it is not all sad and dramatic. Endgame carries on Marvel’s tradition of humour to lighten the mood, and with a three-hour runtime, there’s a lot of jokes. What was interesting was the appearance of Captain Marvel, who took the focus from the likes of Iron Man, Thor and Captain America. It felt refreshing to see a female character make a difference in the traditionally male-dominated segments.

As a fan, the long duration means there’s a lot to love about the film, but that doesn’t always turn out to be true. With a huge cast comes the problem of screen-time and Endgame suffers in that respect. Cameos are the order of the day for many a superhero.

As far as the narrative goes, Endgame excels just like Infinity War. The film does a spectacular job of giving people hope and then suddenly wrenching it away from them. It is almost like a football match that gives you pangs of adrenaline rush every time the ball gets close to the goal. The buildup is slow but necessary. A major chunk of the film revolves on life after Thanos’ snap. The constant change of pace in the story makes sure that at no point does Endgame feel like a drag. There are multiple twists every time you think the world is perfect – something that kept people at the edge of their seats. Shocks and revelations dot the entirety of Endgame, with the entire group of reporters collectively gasping, clapping, mourning and laughing at key moments.

Endgame does not have a post credit scene. It was a departure from tradition no doubt, but since this film is all about closing off Phase 3, it kinda felt alright. My only issue was that they didn’t organise for a loo break. That’s right. Three hours with no phones and not a single trip for a tinkle. Taking down Thanos is a lot of work. Hopefully, for regular moviegoers, that won’t be the case.Avengers: Endgame is definitely a must watch for anyone who’s a fan of the franchise. Until you do, make sure to stay away from spoilers. After watching, extend the courtesy to others as well. Finally, grab a drink, coz this film no only blows your breath away, but also makes you tear up.