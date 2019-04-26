Avengers: Endgame features MCU's first openly gay character, you'll be surprised to know who!

Darshana Devi April 26 2019, 8.51 pm April 26 2019, 8.51 pm

The follow up to 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, has finally hit the screens and fans are going gaga over it. Those who haven’t managed to make their way to the theatres as of now, due to the whopping price of the tickets, have been turning a deaf ear to the spoilers. Well...this piece has a spoiler though. But you needn’t worry, it won’t lower your excitement for the film. It’s about MCU’s first openly gay character shown in the last instalment of the franchise.

To our surprise, Endgame features a cameo by one of the film’s directors, Joe Russo, portraying a gay character. In that particular scene, Russo’s character is seen discussing his recent date with another man. During which both of them get emotional and remember the loved ones they lost due to Thanos' snap. Commenting on the same, Joe recently explained the significance of his character to Deadline. “Representation is really important,” he said.

“It was important to us as we did four of these films, we wanted a gay character somewhere in them. We felt it was important that one of us play him, to ensure the integrity and show it is so important to the filmmakers that one of us is representing that,” he added.

Even Anthony Russo emphasised the context of Joe’s character and said, "When you have a story point that includes killing half of all humans on Earth, you’re telling a bigger story than The Avengers. So that scene was important to us in telling the story of the larger world. We wanted to have a voice that was talking about the experience of people that went beyond The Avengers."

The lack of LGBTQ characters in the MCU has long been criticised, and we’re glad to learn that Marvel has finally come up with one.