Lmk April 26 2019, 7.59 pm April 26 2019, 7.59 pm

Avengers: Endgame has taken a splendid start at ticket windows all over the globe. The story is no different in Tamil Nadu, where the English version and local Tamil dubbed version are wreaking havoc at the box office. Shows began as early as 4 am on Friday in many theatres in the outskirts of Chennai and all the theatres reported jam-packed occupancy. All hardcore Marvel followers and film buffs in general, sat in their reserved seats well ahead of the scheduled 4am start and left the theatre only after all the end credits rolled. The film doesn’t have an end credits scene, for obvious reasons.

Avengers: Endgame has generated extraordinary word of mouth and is expected to have a long run this summer. It belongs to a rare breed of films which score very high on entertainment as well as emotional appeal. All theatres in and around Chennai are expected to go housefull in all the shows over the opening weekend. Down south of Tamil Nadu too, the film is expected to do well, with the Tamil dubbed version. With Vijay Sethupathi dubbing for Iron Man, the Tamil dubbed version of Avengers: Endgame has also generated a fair amount of interest.

Avengers: Endgame gets a remarkable opening in Tamil Nadu

Last year, Avengers: Infinity War grossed 32 crore in Tamil Nadu, and was the No 9 grosser in Tamil Nadu. The film did particularly great in Chennai city, grossing 7.25 crore; it was the No 5 grosser in the city last year. Avengers: Endgame is easily expected to cross the 10 crore mark in Chennai. Whether it can cross the 50 crore gross mark in Tamil Nadu remains to be seen. We shall keep you posted.