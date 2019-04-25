Avengers Endgame: Here’s what we expect from Marvel’s biggest film

Debanu Das April 25 2019, 2.16 pm April 25 2019, 2.16 pm

We are just a night away from the release of one of the most anticipated films of the year. Avengers: Endgame is slated to release on April 26 and the tickets have been disappearing in a way that would make Thanos proud. It is as if somebody snapped them into oblivion in a mere few hours since they became available. Lucky for us, we don’t need tickets since we’ve got a press invite to the Indian premier – a day ahead of the rest of the country drumrolls

Endgame has already released in a few countries including Singapore, Germany and others. Social media is rife with spoilers already and there are also websites hosting pirated versions of the film. Rest assured, when we review the film, there won’t be any spoilers. As we get ready for the big event, here are a few expectations that we have from Endgame.

A sense of completion

For the longest time, we were led to believe that Endgame was the last instalment of Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now it turns out that Spiderman: Far From Home is the final film. However, Endgame is the last Avengers film in Phase 3, and before we start with the next phase, loose ends need to be tied up. The stakes are high since everything in the past ten years led up to this moment.

Captain Marvel’s intro

The post-credits in Captain Marvel showed Carol Danvers simply appearing in front of the Avengers when they were fiddling with Nick Fury’s pager. She’s been in other planets helping people and has no clue about the ongoings on earth. While we know she’s sassy and doesn’t follow a lot of orders, we’d like to see her get acquainted with the rest of the squad and find out what she’s been up to. Most importantly, we’d love to find out how Steve Rogers and Tony Stark get along with her.

Tony and Steve’s reunion

This needs to be handled delicately. The two factions of the Avengers are still split, getting them back together is probably going to be the hardest trick on the book. Tony Stark has his ego, but Cap sounds ready to find common ground. Infinity War had the two leaders being separated by an entire planet so Endgame should have a tight story in place where Stark and Rogers reconcile. It is now a question of how they meet.

We need a Hulk!

Hulk was limited to a cameo appearance in Infinity War and we never found out why. Is the green monster scared? Can Bruce Banner control him? Will he assist the Avengers? Pressing questions.Stay tuned to In.com for more on Avengers: Endgame. We’ll share the fan review once we’ve watched the film. There won’t be any spoilers. Promise.