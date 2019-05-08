Avengers Endgame: How did the Russo Brothers convince Robert Downey Jr to say Tony Stark’s last words?

Debanu Das May 08 2019, 4.28 pm May 08 2019, 4.28 pm

It has been close to two weeks since Avengers: Endgame released. The Russo brothers had imposed a spoiler ban on the film but it has been lifted. If you haven’t watched Avengers: Endgame, you can now no longer blame people for ruining your experience. One of the most awesome moments of the film is currently the topic of discussion for many. It turns out that Robert Downey Jr was initially reluctant to say Tony Stark’s final words before snapping the new Infinity Gauntlet.

Reports said that Downey had to be coaxed into saying ‘I am Iron Man,’ a line that quickly caught up with Avengers fans. Speaking to Cinemablend, Joe Russo said that was having dinner with RDJ and producer Joel Silver. It turns out that Silver and Downey are old pals, and that made it easier for Joe to convince Downey to say those words on camera.

We love you 3000, Mr Stark...

“I had dinner with (Robert Downey Jr.) like two weeks before we were supposed to shoot it. And he was like, ‘I don’t know. I don’t really want to go back and get into that emotional state. It’ll take… it’s hard,’” said Russo to the publication. “And Joel jumps in and he’s like, ‘Robert, what are you talking about? That’s the greatest line I’ve ever heard! You gotta say this line! You have to do this!’ So thank God that Joel Silver was at dinner because he helped us talk Robert into doing that line,” he added.

According to reports, Joe and Anthony Russo had earlier said that they were finding it hard to come up with the last words for Iron Man. For a long time, the scene had ended with Tony saying no lines. However, one of Marvel’s editors, Jeff Ford, came up with the idea of Tony saying “I am Iron Man.” The directors loved the idea, and Downey was called back for a reshoot.